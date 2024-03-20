Kelly Reilly's Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Ending Tease Has Us Excited
Our highly anticipated trip back to the Dutton ranch is drawing ever closer, and understandably, the cast behind the final season of "Yellowstone" is itching to spill the beans on what's in store. That includes Kelly Reilly, who since the beginning has played familial firecracker Beth Dutton, making an art form out of turning every family dinner into an awkward one and expressing her most sincere disdain for her brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley). With the Dutton dynasty on the brink of collapse, anything can happen in Taylor Sheridan's beloved series that comes with its own (ahem) brand of drama and action, and Reilly can't wait for the fans to get it.
Speaking to Radio Times, she was massively enthusiastic about what's on the horizon and being able to gift the devoted audience with what they've been waiting for since the ending of "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 1. "Gosh, I'm really looking forward to [the fans] having [the last episodes]," says Reilly, who assured that this was the end of the Dutton family as we know it. "... I look forward to giving them their show back and look forward to ending it."
It seems, though, regardless of whatever drama may have subsided involving Kevin Costner, who can still return for "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2 (even if it's complicated), the ending that audiences will get with "Yellowstone" is one its creator, Taylor Sheridan, has seemingly always had in mind.
Kelly Reilly confirms that Yellowstone's ending has been there since the beginning
Making sure not to give too much away lest she be dropped off at the train station, Kelly Reilly continued to share her excitement about closing the doors on the bunkhouse and everything else on the Yellowstone ranch, at least for now. "I'm looking forward to giving [fans] the ending of 'Yellowstone' that was always the ending of 'Yellowstone' back when I signed on in 2018 ... It's gonna be wild."
It's uncertain which characters will survive the end of the show, given how frayed the family ties have become with certain members of the Dutton household. With Costner all but confirmed to be written out of the story by its end, there's still hope that we'll see Beth, Rip (Cole Hauser), and a few other familiar faces in the supposed spin-off series that will see the arrival of Matthew McConaughey. Set for 2024, the show had a recent casting update teasing the potential signing of another A-List co-star, Michelle Pfeiffer, suggesting just how much of a push is being made to keep Sheridan's world of cowboys and cattle rustlers spinning.
We can only wait and see how things will ride out when "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2, arrives in late 2024.