The Real Reason Brian Tee's Dr. Ethan Choi Left Chicago Med
Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) was a mainstay of "Chicago Med" for a solid eight seasons before leaving Chicago Gaffney Medical Center to start a new life with April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta). The two marry before they leave town, heading out into the world to start their mobile medical outreach program.
Brian Tee chose to leave "Chicago Med" during Season 8 both to spend more time with his family — per a press release published by Deadline – and to pursue other opportunities in the entertainment field. Since departing the medical drama, Tee has co-starred in the Nicole Kidman-toplining Prime Video limited series "Expats" and has joined the cast of "Reacher" for Season 3 as Quinn, a former investigatory subject of the titular Jack Reacher (Alan RItchson), who is described as an imposing figure. But he isn't just busying himself with acting work — he's also moved behind the scenes and taken on some work in the entertainment field that doesn't involve acting up a storm.
Brian Tee has already returned to Chicago Med ... as a director
Brian Tee also has a foothold in Hollywood as a director. So far, he's only got two episodes under his belt — and both outings are segments of "Chicago Med." The actor directed a Season 9 episode, which led to a behind-the-scenes reunion with his former co-star, Colin Donnell, and also stepped up to the plate to helm Season 8's "Know When to Hold and When to Fold." Tee later said that going back to the drama's set for his directorial debut was like returning home.
The actor has also added producing duties to his long list of credentials; aside from 2013's "Wedding Palace" and 2009's "Deadland," he produced an episode of the show "Red Shift" and the short film "theperfectsomeone.com." He is attached to produce the limited series "The Scapegoat," the first installment of which demystifies the story surrounding Tokyo Rose. The project is currently being shopped around and is looking for a home on a streaming platform as of October 2023.
While Tee will certainly be missed from the One Chicago world, it's clear that he'll always have a home there, no matter how far he roams from the Windy City's bustling streets.