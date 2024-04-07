The Real Reason Brian Tee's Dr. Ethan Choi Left Chicago Med

Brian Tee also has a foothold in Hollywood as a director. So far, he's only got two episodes under his belt — and both outings are segments of "Chicago Med." The actor directed a Season 9 episode, which led to a behind-the-scenes reunion with his former co-star, Colin Donnell, and also stepped up to the plate to helm Season 8's "Know When to Hold and When to Fold." Tee later said that going back to the drama's set for his directorial debut was like returning home.

The actor has also added producing duties to his long list of credentials; aside from 2013's "Wedding Palace" and 2009's "Deadland," he produced an episode of the show "Red Shift" and the short film "theperfectsomeone.com." He is attached to produce the limited series "The Scapegoat," the first installment of which demystifies the story surrounding Tokyo Rose. The project is currently being shopped around and is looking for a home on a streaming platform as of October 2023.

While Tee will certainly be missed from the One Chicago world, it's clear that he'll always have a home there, no matter how far he roams from the Windy City's bustling streets.