Chicago Med: Why Brian Tee & Colin Donnell Reunited In A BTS Season 9 Photo

Brian Tee's exit from "Chicago Med" during Season 8 was warm and sweet, as his character, Ethan Choi, united in marital bliss with April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and left Chicago Gaffney Medical Center a happy man. The actor's already back on the drama's set for Season 9 — but don't expect to see him onscreen, as he'll be directing an episode. And it turns out his second effort behind the camera drew another familiar face to the set for a mini-"Med" reunion.

Per a post to Tee's Instagram account made on March 23, Colin Donnell, who left "Chicago Med" after five seasons as Connor Rhodes, popped by to see Tee ply his trade. "So I'm directing my Ep of #ChicagoMed and guess who made a surprise visit... the @colindonnell Great to see you old friend. The #OG Docs," Tee captioned the image of the two actors smiling cheek to cheek on the set.

Brian Tee had previously stated that his work on "Chicago Med" had helped him prepare for his directing career, and it's clear that leaning on the set has helped the actor formulate a style. But even when he's not commandeering a bullhorn, he's got a lot on his plate. Aside from helming two "Chicago Med" episodes, he's kept himself quite busy with other ventures since leaving his perch as a regular on the show, and so has Colin Donnell.