Brian Tee Is Leaving Chicago Med During Season 8

Brian Tee also spoke to Deadline in an interview revealing more about how he arrived at this decision. The actor stated, "Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing. I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey. I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me." Expectedly, he did not reveal how his character would leave "Chicago Med," but added, "What we've been planning for Dr. Choi's sendoff is fitting, and it's beautiful ... I think the fans are going to absolutely love it. It's going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that episode 9 is going to be an amazing one."

Prior to its premiere, the "Chicago Med" Season 8 poster hinted that a major character may be on their way out; many thought this would turn out to be Dr. Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty), which was true since her future on the show is uncertain. But the news of Tee's departure has come out of nowhere. In addition to wanting to spend more time with his family, the actor also revealed that he would like to explore directing and producing in the future, and will be making his directorial debut on Episode 16 of the show's current season (per Entertainment Weekly).