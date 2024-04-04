The Good Doctor Season 7's Shocking Main Character Death Explained

Contains Spoilers for "The Good Doctor" Season 7, Episode 5 — "Who At Peace"

"The Good Doctor" is headed toward its conclusion — and a courtroom-centered spin-off. But tragically, one of its regulars won't make it to the final episode alive. During "Who at Peace," Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin) dies as the result of a hate crime attack. He and Rabbi Benjamin (David Attar), whom the team had brought to the hospital to perform a marriage ceremony for a patient, confront a pair of criminals defacing a synagogue. In defending the rabbi and synagogue, Wolke is killed after the antisemites beat him.

The episode concludes with a title card reading, "If you or anyone you know has experienced antisemitism, racism, anti-LGBTQ+ related incidents or hate crimes, or if you want to learn more about what you can do to stop hate, please visit splcenter.org."

It's a sad death for Wolke, who had long been ambivalent about his Orthodox Jewish upbringing throughout the series but embraces it thanks to his boyfriend, Jerome (Giacomo Baessato). Tragically, Jerome is last seen sitting in a restaurant in the episode, waiting to propose to Wolke.

Galvin has been a regular since Season 4, and while he isn't the only "The Good Doctor" star who departed during Season 7, his co-stars are understandably still adjusting to his departure.