ABC Has Prescribed The Good Doctor With A Legal Drama Spin-Off

"The Good Doctor" has slowly but surely become one of ABC's flagship titles. Indeed, while fans agree that there has been at least one incredibly disappointing season of "The Good Doctor" over the years, the passion of its fanbase and the show's level of acclaim have remained fairly consistent throughout its time on the air. In late 2022, "The Good Doctor" even crossed a major milestone when it aired its 100th episode (to date, the series has produced a whopping 103 episodes).

All of this is to say that "The Good Doctor" has emerged in recent years as one of ABC's more reliable original shows. While there's always a chance that ABC could choose to say goodbye to "The Good Doctor" after its current season, too, the network hasn't given any indication that the beloved medical drama will be going anywhere anytime soon. As a matter of fact, one new announcement suggests that ABC intends to capitalize on the ongoing success of "The Good Doctor" and further flesh out its primetime slate.

The announcement in question should come as a welcome bit of news for all the "Good Doctor" fans out there, especially coming off the show's shocking midseason finale last year.