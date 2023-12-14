The Good Doctor Season 7 Loses Major Cast Member ... To The U.S. Senate?

"The Good Doctor" on ABC occasionally delves into political topics, but one cast member is taking it to the next level by casting aside his series-regular role for a chance at the United States Senate. Hill Harper, who's played Dr. Marcus Andrews since Season 1, announced several months ago he was running for political office in Michigan. He's vying for the seat being vacated by Debbie Stabenow, and TV Line has confirmed that his campaign will prevent him from appearing in "The Good Doctor" Season 7.

Harper's campaign spokesperson released a statement about his candidacy: "Hill Harper feels strongly that there is a crisis in American democracy — too often, government only works for the rich and powerful while the rest of us struggle to find a voice. Hill is dedicating his efforts full time to fixing that, and he's running for the U.S. Senate as an active union member to give working people more of a voice in Congress."

Harper's departure may not be too surprising for some. In "The Good Doctor" Season 6 finale, Dr. Andrews resigns from his position as hospital president following the revelation he had a relationship with Nurse Dalisay Villanueva (Elfina Luk). It sets the stage for him not playing a role going forward in the medical drama, but he may wind up with an important new role in the Senate.