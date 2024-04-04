Madame Web Concept Art Reveals Cut Scenes With Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Overall, "Madame Web" failed to make waves in the ways those at Sony hoped it would. Much like "Morbius" and, to a lesser extent, the two "Venom" films — the only other films released within the Sony "Spider-Man" Universe to date — the film struggled to make many positive headlines, being torn apart by moviegoers and critics alike. Not to mention, "Madame Web" also bombed at the box office, adding salt to the wounds. Of course, one has to wonder if the movie would've performed better had a certain web-slinger appeared as pitched early on.

At one point during the production process, it seemed that the minds behind "Madame Web" wanted Tom Holland's take on Spider-Man to appear. This is evidenced by concept artwork from artist Sebastian Meyer, where Holland's Spidey can be seen taking the fight to the feature's main antagonist, the "evil Spider-Man" Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Spidey's suit resembles a cross between those from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and the tail end of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," with a traditional red-and-blue color scheme, black accents, and a small spider emblem on the chest. Sims' suit also looks a bit different with a more black-and-gray color scheme than the one in the final film.

Evidently, Holland's Spider-Man doesn't appear in the theatrical version of "Madame Web," which is very much for the best. After all, his appearance wouldn't make any sense.