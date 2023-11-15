Who Is Ezekiel Sims: The 'Evil Spider-Man' In The Madame Web Trailer Explained
The "Madame Web" trailer introduces a whole new crop of spider-themed heroes who go up against Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). In some scenes, he's a suave-looking businessman in a suit. In others, he's dressed like a dark parallel to Spider-Man, which is apropos, seeing how he has a similar powerset. In the comics, he undergoes a ritual to receive Spider-Totem powers, giving him abilities such as super strength, enhanced agility, wall-crawling, and a spider-sense. However, instead of using his powers to fight crime, he uses them to amass a fortune.
The trailer also gives Ezekiel Sims another talent — seeing into the future, like Cassandra Webb, aka Madame Web (Dakota Johnson). This is likely due to his affiliation with Spider-Totems, which refers to multiversal entities connected to the Web of Life, a mystical force tying people with spider-based powers together. Cassandra mentions how Ezekiel knew her mother, and they explored the Amazon together, meaning that could be the explanation for how he receives his powers.
Ezekiel may believe he's actually doing some good if he's trying to protect the Spider-Verse in "Madame Web." He may think killing the three women is necessary to preserve all timelines, only for Cassandra to find another way. That's purely speculation, but it would be in line with Ezekiel in the comics, who's not necessarily an outright villain. He wants to protect the Spider-Totems "for the greater good," meaning he could have an understandable endgame but goes about violent means to achieve it.
Ezekiel Sims actually tries to protect Spider-Man in the comics
Ezekiel Sims in the "Madame Web" trailer starts resembling his comic book counterpart later on as he adopts grayer hair. There's even a scene of what looks like a vision of the future where he battles some of the Spider-Women. This jives with his comic book arc and could hint at what viewers can expect.
Most of the time, Ezekiel isn't an antagonist to Peter Parker in the comics; he even tries to save Spider-Man when the Spider-Totem devourer Morlun seeks Peter out. Ezekiel is more concerned with amassing material wealth and protecting other Spider-Totems. However, this leads to some problematic actions on his part. When Ezekiel learns the Gatekeeper, basically a giant spider monster, must kill either him or Peter, Ezekiel has no qualms about giving up Parker. But he realizes all the good Peter does as Spider-Man and sacrifices himself. If "Madame Web" pursues a version of this story, Ezekiel could have a redemption arc, realizing the world needs the Spider-Women.
That's simply a theory, but it would make good use of Ezekiel Sims in this particular story, which might lean into the Spider-Verse. "Madame Web" could expand the Sony Spider-Man Cinematic Universe by incorporating elements of the Into the Spider-Verse movies with the solo Spidey villain films that have emerged, like "Venom" and "Morbius." Like a spider web, it's all connected.