AI Reimagines Rick And Morty Characters In Live-Action (And It's A Little Weird)

Artificial intelligence has a solid idea of what "Rick and Morty" characters would look like if they made the jump to live-action. One of the most popular animated shows currently on the air, "Rick and Morty" continues to reinvent itself with each new season. Considering just how fantastical and otherworldly the Adult Swim series is, creating a real-life version of it would be incredibly costly. But using AI, TikTok user AI Viking has imagined what the series would look like if "Rick and Morty" characters lived among us — and the results are both fascinating and weird.

In the concept, classic "Rick and Morty" characters like Summer (voiced by Spencer Grammer) and Jerry (Chris Parnell) are transported to our world and look surprisingly accurate. Summer retains her classic red hair, while Jerry still looks as confused as he does in the show. The real highlight is how some of the more alien characters are depicted. The chaotic creature Squanchy (Tom Kenny) looks like a mildly hairy Sphynx cat, which is a realistic take on the alcoholic party animal.

Birdperson (voiced by series co-creator Dan Harmon), one of the main character's closest friends, is depicted as a regular old guy in an intricate bird costume. A notable inclusion is Mr. Poopy Buttthole (Jon Allen), who has little no to human characteristics and is turned into a tall man wearing an intricate tophat.