Dan Harmon Shares How Zack Snyder Tried To Make A Rick And Morty Movie
It seems that virtually everyone is a fan of "Rick and Morty," and that includes one of the biggest blockbuster directors in Hollywood. When Zack Snyder isn't making high-concept fare such as "Batman v Superman" and "300," he appears to be enjoying the comedy stylings of Dan Harmon.
The mind behind fan-favorite comedy "Community" has taken full creative control of "Rick and Morty" since Adult Swim let Justin Roiland loose and has now shared an interesting discussion he had with Snyder. Harmon confided to The Hollywood Reporter that the "Dawn of the Dead" director approached him to get a "Rick and Morty" film made. Typical of one of the most genuine directors in Hollywood, Snyder wasn't even interested in working on the project.
"Not him saying, 'I get to do it,' or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, 'Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'" Harmon reflected. The movie still isn't totally out of the realm of possibility, and if it ever comes to fruition, Harmon knows exactly what to do.
Harmon wouldn't mess with the Rick and Morty model
For the past decade "Rick and Morty" has stayed true to the established formula. Morty lives in blissful ignorance until Rick draws him into whatever complex sci-fi intrigue he is involved in. Somehow Morty realizes that Rick has not told him the whole truth and has to contend with how far his grandfather can push him. In recent years, Rick has admittedly progressed emotionally, but Dan Harmon has no intention of ruining a good thing by changing the makeup of the series for any potential future film.
"My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long," Harmon told The Hollywood Reporter. "Not to try to earn its feature status by virtue of canonical dramatic tone shifts or anything like that, but rather to just make it a super badass episode of Rick and Morty." This is where Zack Snyder would come in. If the "Watchmen" director would be able to push forward such a venture, a movie in the world of "Rick and Morty" could be zanier and more outrageous while still staying true to what the story has always been about — the dynamic between the title characters.
"I think less is more there," Harmon said, "because then we can let our animators go nuts, and the animation can be fancier and there can be crazy sequences and stuff."