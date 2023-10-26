Dan Harmon Shares How Zack Snyder Tried To Make A Rick And Morty Movie

It seems that virtually everyone is a fan of "Rick and Morty," and that includes one of the biggest blockbuster directors in Hollywood. When Zack Snyder isn't making high-concept fare such as "Batman v Superman" and "300," he appears to be enjoying the comedy stylings of Dan Harmon.

The mind behind fan-favorite comedy "Community" has taken full creative control of "Rick and Morty" since Adult Swim let Justin Roiland loose and has now shared an interesting discussion he had with Snyder. Harmon confided to The Hollywood Reporter that the "Dawn of the Dead" director approached him to get a "Rick and Morty" film made. Typical of one of the most genuine directors in Hollywood, Snyder wasn't even interested in working on the project.

"Not him saying, 'I get to do it,' or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, 'Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'" Harmon reflected. The movie still isn't totally out of the realm of possibility, and if it ever comes to fruition, Harmon knows exactly what to do.