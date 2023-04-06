DC's Deadliest Superman Proves He's Earned The Title With A Dark Kill

*Contains spoilers for "Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #2 from DC Comics*

In a showdown between two of the darkest versions of Superman ever, Ultraman and Superman from the world of "Injustice," the latter just proved he's the deadliest Man of Steel in the Multiverse.

In "Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent" #2 by Tom Taylor, Clayton Henry, Jordie Bellaire, and Wes Abbott from DC Comics, Jon Kent, Lois Lane's Red Tornado, and Val-Zod's Superman travel to a different Earth to track down Ultraman and stop his murder spree of Clark Kent's Superman across the Multiverse. However, when Ultraman scatters the team and is about to kill Jon, a surprise character shows up to the fight. Kal-El, from the "Injustice" universe, stops him, but in true form for the murderous Superman variant, he doesn't just incapacitate Ultraman but brutally snaps his neck. As a result, Kent can only watch in horror as one of his greatest enemies is defeated by a potentially even deadlier threat.

While Ultraman appeared unstoppable, the evil Superman's arrival just complicated matters even more, as while he might not have the same mission to kill all Kal-El's, "Injustice" Superman is one of the most unpredictable characters in any DC Universe.