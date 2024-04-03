Disney Confirmed How Much Money It Lost On Indiana Jones 5 - And It's A Lot

Disney lost a pretty chunk of change with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which surprised execs and moviegoers by being a complete bomb at the box office. Upon release, the fifth "Indy" film nabbed a muted $60 million opening in late June 2023. The James Mangold-directed project, the first in the franchise not helmed by Steven Spielberg, ended its worldwide run with a mediocre $381 million showing. Disney initially said it shelled out just shy of $300 million for the Lucasfilm flop, though some outlets suggested the legacy sequel cost more than that. Now, financial statements from the studio (via Forbes) reveal that the studio lost north of $130 million on the picture. Statements also reveal that the film actually cost $387.2 million, almost $100 million more than the number that was initially reported.

A $134 million loss is staggering, considering that "Dial of Destiny" was meant to be one final hurrah for star Harrison Ford. Initial reports following the release's disastrous debut had losses estimated at $100 million. The picture's failure played a key part in Disney's historic year of movie and TV show bombs.

While "Dial of Destiny" wasn't a perfect sequel, it's disheartening that it didn't receive the financial goodwill of summer moviegoers. It has a decent 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Opening night viewers were a tad bit more disappointed, awarding it a B+ CinemaScore. For context, that's a better grade than the B CinemaScore that the maligned "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" received.