Torrey DeVitto's Chicago Med Season 8 Return Only Happened For One Key Reason
The touching sight of "Chicago Med" mainstays Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) finally working things out after years of an on-again-off-again romance made viewers go wild with glee. Concluding Season 8 and marking a conclusion to Gehlfuss' time on the drama, Will moves out of Chicago to start a new life with Natalie and her son, Owen. It was a surprising way for Will to leave the show since DeVitto left "Chicago Med" alongside YaYa DaCosta during Season 6.
It turns out the actor came back to the series for one final scene because she's a big fan of Will and Natalie's relationship and felt her return honored Gehlfuss' work. "Honestly, it was all about Nick for me," DeVitto told People during an appearance at Epic Cons Chicago in March. "I did not feel like Natalie and Will got the ending that they deserved at all ... I wanted them to end up together so badly, and Nick became a brother to me," she added. Describing herself as a strong supporter of the relationship (she didn't enjoy it when Natalie was paired with other characters), DeVitto dedicated the moment to Manstead shippers everywhere.
As pleased as she is with the cameo, she indicated to People that had Gehlfuss not decided to leave the drama, she might not have returned.
Torrey DeVitto had no intention of returning to Chicago Med before Will's exit
Torrey DeVitto admitted to People that before her cameo was pitched to her, she initially didn't plan to return to "Chicago Med," feeling that she accomplished what she intended to do with the part. "I had no intentions of going back to the show. I feel like I had done my time and I loved so many people there and had such a great experience, but there was nothing in my head that was like, 'Oh, I hope to come back.'" Nick Gehlfuss' exit changed things for her. She didn't give a definitive answer regarding another return, leaving things the matter on a hopeful but ambiguous note.
While "Chicago Med" fans might feel as if Natalie and Will's relationship ultimately makes no sense, they stuck with it through some major ups and downs. After all, they circumvented years of obstacles to be together. While they may have dabbled in romances with others, and the build-up to their reunion mainly takes place through offscreen one-sided communication, a win is a win. At least the characters are finally together — and can be brought back if DeVitto and Gehlfuss can be coaxed into returning.