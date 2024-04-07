Torrey DeVitto's Chicago Med Season 8 Return Only Happened For One Key Reason

The touching sight of "Chicago Med" mainstays Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) finally working things out after years of an on-again-off-again romance made viewers go wild with glee. Concluding Season 8 and marking a conclusion to Gehlfuss' time on the drama, Will moves out of Chicago to start a new life with Natalie and her son, Owen. It was a surprising way for Will to leave the show since DeVitto left "Chicago Med" alongside YaYa DaCosta during Season 6.

It turns out the actor came back to the series for one final scene because she's a big fan of Will and Natalie's relationship and felt her return honored Gehlfuss' work. "Honestly, it was all about Nick for me," DeVitto told People during an appearance at Epic Cons Chicago in March. "I did not feel like Natalie and Will got the ending that they deserved at all ... I wanted them to end up together so badly, and Nick became a brother to me," she added. Describing herself as a strong supporter of the relationship (she didn't enjoy it when Natalie was paired with other characters), DeVitto dedicated the moment to Manstead shippers everywhere.

As pleased as she is with the cameo, she indicated to People that had Gehlfuss not decided to leave the drama, she might not have returned.