Why Netflix Users Are Warning Each Other About 3 Body Problem

Contains spoilers for "3 Body Problem" Episode 5 — "Judgment Day"

Netflix users are warning "3 Body Problem" viewers about one of the show's most disturbing scenes. Netflix's latest sci-fi series "3 Body Problem" desperately wants to be the next "Game of Thrones," which is probably why the streaming giant roped in David Benioff & D. B. Weiss to helm the series. Based on the acclaimed Chinese novels of the same name, "3 Body Problem" is filled with existential dread, leading to tons of great reviews. With the series gaining a massive following on Netflix, viewers are chatting about Episode 5, titled "Judgment Day," which features "Game of Thrones"-style deaths.

In the episode, the ship Judgment Day is attacked, with those on board, including children, gruesomely killed. The ship and its passengers are disturbingly sliced in half. It's an extremely graphic scene, with many comparing it to the infamous "Red Wedding" scene from "Game of Thrones." "The brutality of Judgment Day in 3 Body Problem rivals that of the Red Wedding," wrote X (formerly, known as Twitter) user @dramasnub. "Holy hell the Panama Canal scene in 3 Body Problem was horrific. Worse than the Red Wedding. Yikes and also Gross!" shared @darrenelmore.

Even users like @dennigalla who were mixed about the series had praise for the wild moment, writing, "I have an absolute dissertation of problems with Netflix's 3 Body Problem but the Judgment Day scene is one of the best things I've seen on telly in a while."