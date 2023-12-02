Amazon Prime's Fallout Series Exits The Bunker With First Teaser Trailer
Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look at the "Fallout" series.
It's time to enter the gold age of video game adaptations. Following the success of "The Last of Us" on HBO and "Twisted Metal" on Peacock, Prime Video is going all in on the world of video games with one of the most daring adaptations in recent memory. "Fallout," which follows a retro-futuristic post-apocalyptic world in which survivors remain sheltered in vaults, quickly became a hit when it debuted in 1997. The series became a staple for Bethesda Softworks, especially with the release of 2008's "Fallout 3," which stands out as one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time.
Shrouded in mystery since it was initially announced, the "Fallout" adaptation is the brainchild of "Westworld" creatives Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and is set to debut later next year. After months of anticipation and teases, Prime Video has finally unveiled the first look at the series, revealing just how authentic the adaptation looks. In the trailer, audiences see the sheltered Lucy (Ella Purnell) step out of her comfortable, safe vault and into the dangerous outside world, which is ripe with mercenaries and ghastly creatures that have mutated in the wake of nuclear warfare.
Filled with rich imagery and references ripped directly from the award-winning video game franchise, the "Fallout" series looks like an absolute knockout for Prime Video. Though concrete plot details are slim, it's evident from the teaser that Joy and Nolan are taking the series in a unique but authentic direction that should leave both fans of the franchise and casual viewers on their toes.
Fallout looks to be another hit for Prime Video
"Fallout" is set to be another major blockbuster franchise for Amazon Prime Video, which already happens to boast the likes of "The Boys" and "Invincible." With "Fallout," Prime Video is going deep into the world of video game adaptations, breathing life into one of the most iconic and celebrated franchises of all time. What's most notable about the series is how Bethesda boss Todd Howard is serving as an executive producer on the series. With Howard on board, "Fallout" purists should know that the television adaptation is canonical to the video game.
The upcoming series won't be adapting any of the existing "Fallout" stories or games. Instead, the Prime Video blockbuster is forging its own narrative path that will exist alongside the franchise's ever-expanding lore. "We view what's happening in the show as canon," Howard told Vanity Fair. "That's what's great, when someone else looks at your work and then translates it in some fashion," the creative continued, before pointing out that he had no interest in greenlighting an adaptation that would simply retell an existing story. Howard says that he was compelled by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan's vision of wanting to create an original narrative — something that he thinks will lead to a more unique story.
Per the trailer, the series looks like the perfect amalgamation of Joy and Nolan's proven sci-fi storytelling and the game's irreverent humor and visual design. In addition to Ella Purnell's leading role, the show also stars Walton Goggins as the devious Ghoul, "Twin Peaks" star Kyle MacLachlan, and "Severance" standout Zach Cherry. Jonathan Nolan directs the first three episodes of the series.
"Fallout" debuts on April 12 2024.