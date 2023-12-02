Amazon Prime's Fallout Series Exits The Bunker With First Teaser Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look at the "Fallout" series.

It's time to enter the gold age of video game adaptations. Following the success of "The Last of Us" on HBO and "Twisted Metal" on Peacock, Prime Video is going all in on the world of video games with one of the most daring adaptations in recent memory. "Fallout," which follows a retro-futuristic post-apocalyptic world in which survivors remain sheltered in vaults, quickly became a hit when it debuted in 1997. The series became a staple for Bethesda Softworks, especially with the release of 2008's "Fallout 3," which stands out as one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time.

Shrouded in mystery since it was initially announced, the "Fallout" adaptation is the brainchild of "Westworld" creatives Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and is set to debut later next year. After months of anticipation and teases, Prime Video has finally unveiled the first look at the series, revealing just how authentic the adaptation looks. In the trailer, audiences see the sheltered Lucy (Ella Purnell) step out of her comfortable, safe vault and into the dangerous outside world, which is ripe with mercenaries and ghastly creatures that have mutated in the wake of nuclear warfare.

Filled with rich imagery and references ripped directly from the award-winning video game franchise, the "Fallout" series looks like an absolute knockout for Prime Video. Though concrete plot details are slim, it's evident from the teaser that Joy and Nolan are taking the series in a unique but authentic direction that should leave both fans of the franchise and casual viewers on their toes.