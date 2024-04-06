Who Plays Will Trent's Uncle Antonio Miranda?

Critics have already said how "Will Trent" is worth the watch, and the addition of one of Will Trent's relatives is bound to up the ante. Getting an actor of John Ortiz's caliber only sweetens the deal, and it sounds like the people working on "Will Trent" knew exactly how they wanted Antonio Miranda to mix things up.

Executive Producer Liz Heldens explained to TV Line how Uncle Antonio can provide different guidance for Will. "He needs to reach out to this man, and it's very exciting because Will is [typically] surrounded by women," she said. "That's what ['Will Trent' novelist] Karin Slaughter created. That was her intention, and it has made this character so interesting." "Will Trent" features plenty of strong female characters, like the Deputy Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Amanda Wagner, who's portrayed by Sonja Sohn. They share advice, but a blood relative can offer a unique perspective.

Bringing a strong male role model into the mix who's described as "warm" as opposed to exhibiting any toxic traits could be an intriguing way to flesh out Will's characterization. Heldens continued, "It's fun, as we're writing toward the end of the season, to ask ourselves what it looks like when Will has a really charismatic, male role model. What does that feel like with someone who is different from him?" Ortiz has proven himself as an exemplary actor over the decades, and it's exciting to see how the back half of "Will Trent" Season 2 plays out after he's introduced.