Who Plays Will Trent's Uncle Antonio Miranda?
"Will Trent" sees the titular character, played by Ramón Rodríguez, uncover all sorts of mysteries. But for Season 2, Episode 6 — "We Are Family," Will has to contend with a different kind of secret — namely, the identity of his long-lost uncle, Antonio Miranda, played by John Ortiz.
TVLine confirmed the casting, which will be a recurring role for Ortiz. Antonio Miranda is described as "warm and charismatic," and seeing as Will grew up in the foster system, meeting a family member he never knew he had is bound to be a major development for the character. Plus, Ortiz is an incredible addition to the police procedural. He has an extensive resume, including the Oscar-winning film "American Fiction." He's no stranger to the realm of television either, having recurring roles on "Promised Land" and "Messiah."
Uncle Antonio has already been teased on "Will Trent" when Will speaks with James Ulster (Greg Germann), the serial killer who also claims to be Will's dad. The show's fans will finally meet him when "We Are Family" airs on ABC on April 9.
An executive producer hints at how Antonio Miranda changes the dynamic on Will Trent
Critics have already said how "Will Trent" is worth the watch, and the addition of one of Will Trent's relatives is bound to up the ante. Getting an actor of John Ortiz's caliber only sweetens the deal, and it sounds like the people working on "Will Trent" knew exactly how they wanted Antonio Miranda to mix things up.
Executive Producer Liz Heldens explained to TV Line how Uncle Antonio can provide different guidance for Will. "He needs to reach out to this man, and it's very exciting because Will is [typically] surrounded by women," she said. "That's what ['Will Trent' novelist] Karin Slaughter created. That was her intention, and it has made this character so interesting." "Will Trent" features plenty of strong female characters, like the Deputy Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Amanda Wagner, who's portrayed by Sonja Sohn. They share advice, but a blood relative can offer a unique perspective.
Bringing a strong male role model into the mix who's described as "warm" as opposed to exhibiting any toxic traits could be an intriguing way to flesh out Will's characterization. Heldens continued, "It's fun, as we're writing toward the end of the season, to ask ourselves what it looks like when Will has a really charismatic, male role model. What does that feel like with someone who is different from him?" Ortiz has proven himself as an exemplary actor over the decades, and it's exciting to see how the back half of "Will Trent" Season 2 plays out after he's introduced.