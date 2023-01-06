Why Amanda From Will Trent Looks So Familiar

Because there are so many cop shows out there, each one now feels like it needs a hook to get people invested. "Blue Bloods" uses the legacy of a New York family of cops. "The Rookie" focuses on the oldest rookie to ever join the LAPD. The now-canceled ABC show "Body of Proof" took a similar approach to "Bones," partnering police with a brilliant scientist who assists them in solving crimes.

Dana Delany starred as Dr. Megan Hunt, a neurosurgeon who suffered a life-altering automobile accident and moved to the medical examiner's office. Sonja Sohn appeared in the first two seasons as Samantha Baker, another detective character. She is the more optimistic half of the partnership between her and Bud Norris (John Carroll Lynch). Baker is also much nicer to Dr. Hunt, appreciating her straightforward demeanor. Between the second and third seasons, Sohn's character quits and heads to Virginia to work for the FBI. In truth, the creators ran out of storylines for her.

In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Matt Gross gave a little insight into why Sohn and two other stars were axed between seasons. "Well, you know, these are very difficult conversations to have, because we really enjoy collaborating with them as artists and have gotten to know them personally over the years," he said. "Some of those characters sort of had played out, and other characters would be marginalized with these new dynamics. Nothing they did wrong at all; it's just we're taking the show in a different direction."