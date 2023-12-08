Welcome To My World: What Is That Haunting Song In The Godzilla X Kong Trailer?

In "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," Kong takes a trip to the newly discovered Hollow Earth, where he learns that there exists a pack of primates similar to him. To quote Jim Reeves, "Welcome to their world. Won't you come on in?"

According to director Adam Wingard, the film promises to shine an even bigger spotlight on all the ferocious beasties of the MonsterVerse. "We have some sequences going up to about eight minutes long, where it's just the monsters doing their thing, and so the movie really allows the monsters to tell their own narrative in a visual, nonverbal way," he revealed to IGN.

The story will most likely lead to a heated throwdown with the Skar King, an orangutan-like opponent whom Wingard pegs as a "devilish, Kong-type character" deemed a match for both Godzilla and Kong. We'll have to see how they handle taking him down together when "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" stomps into theatres on April 12, 2024.