Welcome To My World: What Is That Haunting Song In The Godzilla X Kong Trailer?
Godzilla is turning pink, and Kong is kicking up a stink. With monstrous events like this underway, getting suitable music for their long-anticipated team-up is essential. Thankfully, the "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" trailer has brought an air of class just as Claude Debussy's "Clair de Lune," György Ligeti's "Requiem," and Jamiroquai's "Deeper Underground" did before it. What? That last one still slaps, and you know it.
Making its way onto the planet-shaking playlist for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is a foreboding version of Jim Reeves' "Welcome to My World," originally released in 1964. The trailer seems to be clicking into the same tone as the "John Wick: Chapter 4" trailer does with Terry Jacks' "Seasons in the Sun" – the difference being that Dragon's Breath firepower is getting swapped for atomic — and Reeves' song highlights just what kind of story we've got on the way.
A Hollow Earth is ripe for wrecking in Godzilla x Kong
In "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," Kong takes a trip to the newly discovered Hollow Earth, where he learns that there exists a pack of primates similar to him. To quote Jim Reeves, "Welcome to their world. Won't you come on in?"
According to director Adam Wingard, the film promises to shine an even bigger spotlight on all the ferocious beasties of the MonsterVerse. "We have some sequences going up to about eight minutes long, where it's just the monsters doing their thing, and so the movie really allows the monsters to tell their own narrative in a visual, nonverbal way," he revealed to IGN.
The story will most likely lead to a heated throwdown with the Skar King, an orangutan-like opponent whom Wingard pegs as a "devilish, Kong-type character" deemed a match for both Godzilla and Kong. We'll have to see how they handle taking him down together when "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" stomps into theatres on April 12, 2024.