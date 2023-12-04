Fallout: 3 Small Details You Missed In The New Teaser Trailer

Within the "Fallout" lore, there are over 100 vaults – though not all of them have been explored in the games. With the release of the television series, fans are on track to see a brand-new vault that hasn't appeared before. In the trailer, audiences see the protagonist Lucy (Ella Purnell) leave Vault 33 and set off for the outside world... for reasons we don't know yet.

Little is known about Vault 33, which is what makes it all the more intriguing. The vault is located in what was Los Angeles, which makes sense considering vaults with low numbers were built for the West Coast. However, it looks like something devious is being cooked up at Vault 33. When we see Lucy step out of Vault 33 for the first time, a cut can be seen on her lip. Did she get into a fight? If so, with whom? Sure, at about 1:20 minutes into the trailer, it looks like there's bedlam happening in a vault — we just don't know if it's Vault 33. The "Fallout" series isn't shying away from showing that things are imperfect in the sheltered and outside world. The rest of the trailer does feature footage set inside the vaults: There's a key scene where Lucy is speaking to an individual with one eye. Only time will tell how much time is spent inside Vault 33 and if we'll see any other vaults in the series.