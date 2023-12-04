Fallout: 3 Small Details You Missed In The New Teaser Trailer
After being shrouded in mystery, Amazon Studios recently dropped the first teaser trailer of its "Fallout" adaptation. Based on the iconic post-apocalyptic RPG series from Bethesda, "Fallout" continues to be one of the most popular video game franchises ever. Although the series debuted in 1997, it was 2008's hugely immersive "Fallout 3" that turned the franchise into a must-play for gamers. For the uninitiated, players take on the role of an individual living in a vault made to withstand nuclear fallout. Through various circumstances, they're forced out of their comfort zone and enter an apocalyptic hellscape known as Earth — confronting devious humans and terrifying creatures.
The "Fallout" television adaptation, which comes from "Westworld" creatives Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, will be an original story that's canonical to the video games. Based purely on the first look of the series, hardcore fans will be pleased with the show's direction. The teaser trailer is ripe with imagery and iconography that's ripped directly from the video game, such as the iconic look of the vaults and Earth's dastardly creatures. There are, however, some small but important details that fans might have missed in the "Fallout" trailer.
Did you spot Dogmeat?
While the "Fallout" games are in the same universe and timeline, they're not necessarily interconnected like traditional sequels. However, the games feature similar themes, mechanics, and — sometimes — characters. Perhaps one of the most interesting "characters" in the franchise is Dogmeat, a dog who typically serves as a companion for the playable character. A good boy, Dogmeat has become a prominent part of the "Fallout" lore, which is why it shouldn't be surprising that he's set to make an appearance in the Amazon's adaptation. Jump to the 1:15 minute mark in the trailer and fans will see the dog chewing on someone's arm. It's a gruesome shot, but one that's totally in line with the canine's allegiance and inherent need to protect.
However, it seems like Dogmeat is making more than just a cameo appearance in the "Fallout" series. Another shot in the series shows the same dog escaping turret fire. There's also a shot of the dog devouring a nasty radroach — a pleasing sight for those who hate the nasty creatures. Having Dogmeat in the series directly ties the show to the video games, making his appearance a great piece of fan service. And seeing as there's a different Dogmeat in each game, the creatives have carte blanche to create a version of the dog that perfectly suits the television series.
The trailer introduces a new vault
Within the "Fallout" lore, there are over 100 vaults – though not all of them have been explored in the games. With the release of the television series, fans are on track to see a brand-new vault that hasn't appeared before. In the trailer, audiences see the protagonist Lucy (Ella Purnell) leave Vault 33 and set off for the outside world... for reasons we don't know yet.
Little is known about Vault 33, which is what makes it all the more intriguing. The vault is located in what was Los Angeles, which makes sense considering vaults with low numbers were built for the West Coast. However, it looks like something devious is being cooked up at Vault 33. When we see Lucy step out of Vault 33 for the first time, a cut can be seen on her lip. Did she get into a fight? If so, with whom? Sure, at about 1:20 minutes into the trailer, it looks like there's bedlam happening in a vault — we just don't know if it's Vault 33. The "Fallout" series isn't shying away from showing that things are imperfect in the sheltered and outside world. The rest of the trailer does feature footage set inside the vaults: There's a key scene where Lucy is speaking to an individual with one eye. Only time will tell how much time is spent inside Vault 33 and if we'll see any other vaults in the series.
Power Armors, The Brotherhood of Steel, and more show up in the trailer
"Fallout" will be set in the year 2296 — about 200 years after the apocalypse. The year the series is set in is important as it helps inform fans of when the show takes place in the larger "Fallout" timeline. The franchise's last mainline entry, "Fallout 4," is set in 2287, which means the television series' begins after all the games.
Still, the series features components seen throughout the series. These include, of course, the Power Armors, which are a key part of the franchise in terms of gameplay and visual recognition. There's a bunch of them in the trailer, though it remains to be seen if any familiar characters will end up behind the suit. Fans will also spot the military group Brotherhood of Steel — their symbol is on the Power Armors. Just how prominent the controversial group will be in the series remains unknown. Another key piece of iconography ripped from the games is the Vertibird flying vehicle. First introduced in "Fallout 2," the vehicles are seen briefly in the trailer.
Based purely on the trailer, "Fallout" seems like it'll be an authentic adaptation that honors its source material while offering a unique story. That shouldn't surprise those who have been keeping up with the show's production. After all, video game producer Todd Howard has been tapped to executive produce the upcoming series.
"Fallout" hits Prime Video on April 12, 2024.