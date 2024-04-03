The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ending Explained - What Happens To The CRM?

Fans of the biggest power couple in "The Walking Dead," Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) aka Richonne, have been waiting years for the franchise to put the band back together. And now that "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," the latest in a succession of "The Walking Dead" spin-off series, has aired, we finally got to see their long-teased reunion play out — not to mention find out what Rick has been up to all these years. "The Ones Who Live" also gives viewers even more answers about the Civic Republic Military (CRM) and Jadis' (Pollyanna McIntosh) involvement with this shifty organization.

Fans have praised the series as one of the best spin-offs in "The Walking Dead" universe. Particularly praised is the narrative's powerful emotional impact in a franchise with a tendency to spit out new variations on the same meandering Big Bad subplot with no reprieve in sight. The plot also bears significant implications for the survivors of Alexandria, if not for the wider world. With plenty of CRM bombshells and some of the biggest developments in the franchise, here's everything you need to know about the ending of "The Ones Who Live."