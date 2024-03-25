The Ones Who Live Confirmed Whether The Walking Dead's Father Gabriel Is Dead

Contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" Episode 5 — "Become"

While Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) have spent years trying to get back to their family in Alexandria, life continues to move on for the citizens of the vaunted settlement. For Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam), his ministry continues apace even in the wake of Rosita's (Christian Serratos) untimely passing. "Become" reveals that he's still alive — and has been conducting secret clandestine meetings with Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) for years.

The two have maintained contact via a shortwave radio that Gabriel borrowed from Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt). During their brief meetings, Gabriel has taken Jadis' confessions and counsels her on the rights and wrongs she has been committing. Time with Gabriel makes Jadis feel human and connects her to the person she was before the incredibly dangerous Civic Republic Military (CRM) became her entire life. Unfortunately for Jadis and Gabriel alike, these meetings are a fleeting thing, as the former meets her ultimate fate at Rick's hands. It's a violent and drawn-out conclusion that culminates in a death that made "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" fans quite happy. But Gabriel remains alive and stays with his flock.

While his character continues to practice everyday miracles of the religious sort, Seth Gilliam communed with a different kind of art—the musical kind—to bring his portrayal of Gabriel back to life.