The Walking Dead: What Is The CRM On The Ones Who Live - And Why Is It Dangerous?

Forget about zombies; "The Walking Dead" franchise reminds us that humans are the real monsters. That moral argument is also at the forefront of the latest spin-off series, "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," which re-establishes the Civic Republic Military (CRM) as a serious threat. However, it's also more complicated than a simple battle between right and wrong.

The CRM is an ever-present menace throughout the "Walking Dead" franchise. The military and law enforcement body pretends to have humanity's best interests at heart, though its history of slaughtering communities and people who show strong leadership skills says otherwise. Is the group a necessary evil, or is it out of control and beyond saving?

Despite its history of questionable actions, "The Ones Who Live" hints at a long-term future for the CRM that could present the organization in a new light. Still, one shouldn't overlook the possibility of the group becoming more unhinged, as the latest spin-off also highlights its more disturbing mechanisms. With that in mind, let's examine the CRM's history and discuss everything we know about its plans.