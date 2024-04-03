Is There A New Episode Of The Conners On Tonight? (April 3, 2024)
The 6th season of "The Conners" is in full swing. For both fans and lead actors Sara Gilbert and Jay R. Ferguson, getting to Season 6 was a torturous wait. Luckily, Season 6 has been a hoot so far and features some exciting plot points that are waiting to be unraveled. Unfortunately, there's no new episode of "The Conners" tonight, April 3, 2024. This is disappointing news for fans, as there was no "Conners" episode the previous week. The last episode to air was Season 6, Episode 6, titled "Hanging in Dorms with Boys and the Secret Life of Men."
ABC previously announced a two-week break for the show. The network's decision to have a mid-season break is likely because Season 6 boasts a truncated 13-episode order. "The Conners" was impacted by the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which means this current season doesn't have the usual 20-episode count that fans have been accustomed to.
A short episode count isn't ideal, with actor John Goodman explaining that Season 6 of "The Conners" was tough at first because of the strikes.
There's a new Conners episode next week (April 10, 2024)
"The Conners" will still air tonight, but it will be a rerun of Season 6, Episode 3, titled "Moms and Rats," giving viewers the opportunity to catch up on the fam's previous hijinks. With the strikes impacting nearly every production, ABC seems to be exclusively airing reruns tonight, likely to build up anticipation for their shortened seasons.
Luckily, fans of "The Conners" don't have to wait super long for the next episode. The series is set to return to ABC next Wednesday, April 10. The last time we caught the Conners, Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) was trying to reckon with his feelings over turning 50. The last episode also served as a major milestone for Tyler (Sean Astin) and Becky (Lecy Goranson), with both deciding to take their relationship to the next level. In the upcoming 7th episode, titled "Smash and Grab and Happy Death Day," the hardware store will deal with a robbery, leading to a major headache for both Dan (John Goodman) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).
As viewers mull over the mid-season break, they should find out if they know these 11 facts about the "Roseanne" sequel series.