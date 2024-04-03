Is There A New Episode Of The Conners On Tonight? (April 3, 2024)

The 6th season of "The Conners" is in full swing. For both fans and lead actors Sara Gilbert and Jay R. Ferguson, getting to Season 6 was a torturous wait. Luckily, Season 6 has been a hoot so far and features some exciting plot points that are waiting to be unraveled. Unfortunately, there's no new episode of "The Conners" tonight, April 3, 2024. This is disappointing news for fans, as there was no "Conners" episode the previous week. The last episode to air was Season 6, Episode 6, titled "Hanging in Dorms with Boys and the Secret Life of Men."

ABC previously announced a two-week break for the show. The network's decision to have a mid-season break is likely because Season 6 boasts a truncated 13-episode order. "The Conners" was impacted by the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which means this current season doesn't have the usual 20-episode count that fans have been accustomed to.

A short episode count isn't ideal, with actor John Goodman explaining that Season 6 of "The Conners" was tough at first because of the strikes.