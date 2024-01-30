The Conners' Sara Gilbert & Jay R. Ferguson On Season 6's 'Torturous' Wait & Big Changes - Exclusive

The relationship between your characters, Darlene and Ben, it's had its highs and lows. When we enter Season 6, can you talk about what that looks like?

Sara Gilbert: Yeah, I think we're in a more stable place this season. We've worked out some kinks in our relationship. I think now we're dealing with the world and how to find time to be together. And I think we're dealing personally with accepting where we are in life. We've let some dreams go, and that affects how you feel about yourself.



Jay R. Ferguson: Yeah, I would echo the same. Just get over one bridge, and then there's another one to cross. And so we try to do that delicately and not forget that we've got a good, stable foundation for most of the time, and moving forward in life.

You're going into your sixth season, which is something I feel not a lot of network shows achieve anymore. How does it feel to be doing this for another year?

Ferguson: Lucky, blessed, grateful. Yeah, it's very unique. And especially in this day and age, you really don't see that happen a lot. So yeah, just very happy to get to come to work every day. More importantly, we all really have a fun time together, and that's what it's all about. So as long as that's happening, then I'm happy personally.