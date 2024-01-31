John Goodman & Ames McNamara Reveal Why The Conners Season 6 Was 'Tough' At First & What To Expect - Exclusive

I feel like it's rare on TV to see just a normal, working-class family who's trying to find their next job [and] provide for their kids. Can you talk about the relatability of this show?

Goodman: I like the way that the family adapts to everything, rather than crumble or get blown over. They bend with the wind and do what they have to, and they do it with love for each other and a great deal of humor, or they would collapse.



McNamara: And coming together, above all. I think just in general as a show, I really like that we've never shied away from tackling almost every issue. And I think that that's another important core aspect of the show and of the family that I hope makes it relatable to everyone watching.

Is there anything that maybe the show hasn't covered yet that you would like to see done, either this season or in an upcoming season?

Goodman: Invisibility. I'd like to get some superpowers.

McNamara: Would be fun, would be fun.

Goodman: I don't think those squares will put it in there.

McNamara: For me, we've seen it already in the show, but I just hope the main thing, I love when Mark has the big scenes with all the family together and interacting with everyone and making a funny joke here and there. I think that's when we're all at our best, when we're all in a scene interacting with each other. I hope that continues. I'm sure it will, but that's something that I hope to see more of this season as well.

Goodman: With all the conflict, we're still glued together.