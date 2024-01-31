John Goodman & Ames McNamara Reveal Why The Conners Season 6 Was 'Tough' At First & What To Expect - Exclusive
Everyone's favorite working-class family is officially returning to ABC. "The Conners" Season 6, which premieres on February 7, sees Dan Conner (John Goodman) and the rest of the clan continue to grapple with financial pressures, parenthood, marriage, and other relatable trials of life. Through it all, and despite some occasional squabbles, they're able to lean on each other for support.
When we enter the new season, each Conner is trying to navigate their own journey. Dan and his second wife Louise Goldufski (Katey Sagal) are finally empty nesters, with the kids and grandkids moved out and embarking on fresh chapters. For example, in the Season 5 finale, Mark Conner (Ames McNamara) graduates high school and, in the forthcoming episodes, is set to begin his college career. Mark also exhibits a newfound respect for stepdad Ben Olinsky (Jay R. Ferguson) as a true father figure rather than his biological, often-absent dad David Healy (Johnny Galecki).
In an exclusive interview with Looper, Goodman and McNamara shared details on "The Conners" Season 6, from guest stars and superpowers to what it was like returning to set post-strike.
A milestone season
How does it feel to be going into the sixth season of "The Conners"? I feel like that's something not a lot of shows hit anymore.
John Goodman: It went by fast.
Ames McNamara: Yeah, I can't believe it. Sixth season, about to hit our hundredth episode. It's amazing. I never thought we would get here, but I'm so grateful and amazed that we did.
When we enter the new season, where do we see both of your characters?
Goodman: Eden?
McNamara: Oh yeah.
Goodman: I don't know, it's hard to say because we don't know what's going to happen. There's no big scenario that they paint for us — arc, if you will — over the years. So every week's a surprise and a happy one.
McNamara: Definitely. I think, like John said, there's a lot that is still in progress or to come that we don't know about yet. I'll say one thing, Mark will definitely be dealing with college life now that he's graduated high school, and that's something that will be coming up.
Impacts of the strike
I understand that you guys had quite a delay due to the strike. What was it like coming back finally?
Goodman: I had a tough time with it. I was working too hard for the first couple of shows and I'm just trying to ease back into it now, just not force anything.
McNamara: It's weird, even just when we start. We've started at the same time for however many years now ... Like starting differently, it felt a little bit off and just getting back into the swing of things, getting back into acting really, is an adjustment for sure.
I just spoke with Sara Gilbert and she said that due to the scheduling, there won't be a Halloween episode this year?
Goodman: Yeah, we'll get to save $500,000. Family always goes all out. I don't know where they get the money from to do that.
McNamara: The costumes, the decorations. Yeah, that'll definitely save some money.
Forming on-set bonds
John, I'd love to ask you about Katey Sagal. I love her on "Sons of Anarchy" and other projects that she's done. What has it been like working with her over all these years and bringing Dan's second marriage to life?
Goodman: It's great because we have a lot in common and a lot of shortcuts there. We hit it off immediately, so it's very comfortable and very nice. It's a good feeling.
Ames, I loved how at the end of last season, you had a really nice moment with Ben. You really saw him as a father figure. Do you see this as something that maybe Mark will explore more in this new season?
McNamara: I definitely hope so. I love my scenes with Jay [R. Ferguson] for sure. I think that in general, it's like you said, it's such a nice relationship. It's something that, over the years, I'm really glad that that's blossomed because it was a really great scene to film, that last scene in the last episode. It was emotional, but there was a lot of love, I guess, behind it. I personally hope that we will continue to see more of that. I'm sure we will. Jay's a great guy and I love all of our scenes together.
Covering the important things
I feel like it's rare on TV to see just a normal, working-class family who's trying to find their next job [and] provide for their kids. Can you talk about the relatability of this show?
Goodman: I like the way that the family adapts to everything, rather than crumble or get blown over. They bend with the wind and do what they have to, and they do it with love for each other and a great deal of humor, or they would collapse.
McNamara: And coming together, above all. I think just in general as a show, I really like that we've never shied away from tackling almost every issue. And I think that that's another important core aspect of the show and of the family that I hope makes it relatable to everyone watching.
Is there anything that maybe the show hasn't covered yet that you would like to see done, either this season or in an upcoming season?
Goodman: Invisibility. I'd like to get some superpowers.
McNamara: Would be fun, would be fun.
Goodman: I don't think those squares will put it in there.
McNamara: For me, we've seen it already in the show, but I just hope the main thing, I love when Mark has the big scenes with all the family together and interacting with everyone and making a funny joke here and there. I think that's when we're all at our best, when we're all in a scene interacting with each other. I hope that continues. I'm sure it will, but that's something that I hope to see more of this season as well.
Goodman: With all the conflict, we're still glued together.
Getting star-struck
And I also love how, over the years, "The Conners" has had a lot of different celebrity guest stars. What's it like having those people on set? And can audiences expect any familiar faces again this season?
Goodman: I don't know what we can expect this season, but we've had so much success with guys that have come in, like Joe Walsh. It was just wonderful to have him around, he's so funny.
McNamara: Even last year, Whoopi Goldberg was on as one of the music teachers at my school. That was such an amazing experience. And I agree, we always have such great guest stars. Even Estelle [Parsons] as well, who will be back this season. She's just so amazing. It's so impressive to watch her work and continue to work. It's just amazing.
Goodman: Yeah, I'm in awe of her.
"The Conners" Season 6 premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.