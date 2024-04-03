Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek: Section 31 Will Bring Back An Important TNG Character

With the latest installment in the Star Trek franchise wrapping up filming, the first "Star Trek: Discovery"-era film is on its way. Fans can't wait to see what their favorite devious black leather-clad ex-Terran Emperor Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) has been up to in the Prime universe when "Star Trek: Section 31" finally airs. According to Variety, Georgiou has been palling around with a young version of Rachel Garrett, a captain from the alternate timeline USS Enterprise-C in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Yesterday's Enterprise."

Originally played by Tricia O'Neal, Captain Garrett is piloting the Enterprise in 2344 when her ship is pulled through a temporal rift, disrupting the timeline and sending the future Enterprise into an alternate reality where Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby) never died. There, they learn that because Garrett's ship was pulled from a crucial battle between the Klingons and Romulans, the Federation has been at war with the Klingons ever since. To make things right, the brave Garrett commits her crew to travel back through time to sacrifice herself and her ship for the greater good.

The Garrett appearing in "Section 31" is reportedly a "young" Garrett and will be played by Kacey Rohl, who portrayed Alena Whitlock aka Kojo Sledgehammer on "Arrow." Although it's unclear how she will connect to Section 31, her appearance in the series promises to give viewers a closer look at the life of one of Star Trek's most venerated captains.