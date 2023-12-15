Who Is Michelle Yeoh's Philippa Georgiou? Star Trek's Next Movie Star Explained

Even though Georgiou meets a sad end on "Discovery," she sticks around — in a manner of speaking. Burnham runs into her mentor's doppelgänger while trapped in the "Star Trek" staple that is the mirror universe, where that Georgiou — her formal title being Her Most Imperial Majesty, Mother of the Fatherland, Overlord of Vulcan, Dominus of Qo'noS, Regina Andor, Philippa Georgiou Augustus Iaponius Centarius — is the empress of the Terran Empire. But thanks to Burnham, she's taken from her royal duties and brought to the main universe.

Despite some initial tension, the mirror universe Georgiou becomes a great ally to the USS Discovery crew, her most notable contribution being her assistance in the Klingon War. Having conquered the Klingons in her universe, she helps the United Federation of Planets strategize and ultimately defeat them in the main universe. Mirror universe Georgiou is eventually recruited as an agent of Section 31, a secret espionage branch of the federation that, as the title suggests, will be the focus of "Section 31."

In addition to being a fascinating new franchise entry, one has to imagine the film will bring twists, turns, and revelations to the story of the mirror universe's Georgiou. "Section 31" will premiere sometime in 2025.