3 Body Problem's Real-Life Murder Case Is Scarier Than The Netflix Show

Season 1 of "3 Body Problem," based on the book of the same name by Cixin Liu, is earning a ton of praise. Looper's review of Netflix's "3 Body Problem" applauds the series for being a "stunningly ambitious adaptation of an unwieldy science fiction text, bringing both humanity and existential terror to its otherwise analytical approach." However, there's a behind-the-scenes story concerning this adaptation that's just as dark and terrifying as the show itself, resulting in the death of Lin Qi, who owned the rights to adapt the original novel, "The Three-Body Problem," into a film or TV series.

Let's back up a bit: After the initial book series became a huge success, Lin Qi, founder of Yoozoo Games, purchased the adaptation rights. In September 2020, Yoozoo partnered with Netflix to create an English-language series based on the Chinese book; however, Lin would soon be targeted by Xu Yao, a senior executive at Yoozoo at the time. Allegedly, there was infighting at the company, and despite several outlets initially reporting that Xu poisoned Lin's tea, it later appears as though he actually tampered with tablets Lin was taking.

Lin fell ill, requiring hospitalization, in December 2020, and he ultimately passed away on December 25. Xu was arrested shortly thereafter. On March 22, 2024, Xu was sentenced to death in connection with Lin's death, just one day after "3 Body Problem" premiered on Netflix. There may be ample death and dark subject matter on "3 Body Problem," but the fact someone connected to the project was murdered tragically creates an insidious new layer to the story that sounds like it came out of a murder novel.