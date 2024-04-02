Joker 2 Revealed What Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Sounds Like... On TikTok?
We know what Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn will sound like in "Joker: Folie à Deux" thanks to TikTok.
Comic book fans and pop heads lost their collective minds when it was confirmed that Lady Gaga would be joining Todd Phillips' "Joker" sequel. Fresh off her Oscar-nominated performance in "A Star Is Born," Gaga seemed like an inspired choice to play Joker's (Joaquin Phoenix) #1 fan. And with a controversial plot rumor suggesting that "Joker 2" is a musical, it makes all the more sense that an artist of Gaga's caliber was tied down to play the iconic villain. Now, we finally know what she will sound like in the flick. The official "Joker" TikTok released a slideshow teasing the sequel's upcoming trailer debut and it features a sound clip of Quinn whispering "You can do anything you want; you're Joker," in a seductive tone.
The slideshow features images from the film we've previously seen, though the inclusion of Quinn's dialogue is brand new. Her words are complemented by sweet and inviting orchestral sounds, likely from composer Hildur Guðnadóttir who previously revealed that the sequel would be filled with music. Overall, it's an excellent tease before the trailer's upcoming debut on April 9.
What we know about Joker 2
Perhaps the most exciting part of "Joker: Folie à Deux" is how it's set to be a jukebox musical. It's a bold direction to take for a sequel to a film that grossed over $1 billion at the box office. In 2019, "Joker" caused fury among comic book fans and general audiences thanks to its mature, grounded depiction of mental health. With the sequel, audiences have little to no idea what director Todd Phillips is cooking up. Both the filmmaker and the cast have been quiet regarding concrete plot details, which is probably for the best so as not to spoil any major surprises.
Alleged "Joker 2" test screening reactions suggest that Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn is the standout this time around, making fans excited for the future of the franchise. It will be interesting to see if general audiences embrace the sequel's daring direction. And for the film to succeed, audiences will have to show up in droves. The picture reportedly has a budget of $200 million, with Joaquin Phoenix and Gaga taking home $20 and $12 million for their roles, respectively. A $200 million budget isn't odd for a major blockbuster, but seeing as the first film was brought to life with just $60 million, a lot is riding on this ambitious sophomore outing.
"Joker: Folie à Deux" hits multiplexes on October 4.