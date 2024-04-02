Joker 2 Revealed What Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Sounds Like... On TikTok?

Comic book fans and pop heads lost their collective minds when it was confirmed that Lady Gaga would be joining Todd Phillips' "Joker" sequel. Fresh off her Oscar-nominated performance in "A Star Is Born," Gaga seemed like an inspired choice to play Joker's (Joaquin Phoenix) #1 fan. And with a controversial plot rumor suggesting that "Joker 2" is a musical, it makes all the more sense that an artist of Gaga's caliber was tied down to play the iconic villain. Now, we finally know what she will sound like in the flick. The official "Joker" TikTok released a slideshow teasing the sequel's upcoming trailer debut and it features a sound clip of Quinn whispering "You can do anything you want; you're Joker," in a seductive tone.

The slideshow features images from the film we've previously seen, though the inclusion of Quinn's dialogue is brand new. Her words are complemented by sweet and inviting orchestral sounds, likely from composer Hildur Guðnadóttir who previously revealed that the sequel would be filled with music. Overall, it's an excellent tease before the trailer's upcoming debut on April 9.