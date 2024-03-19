Joker 2's Alleged Test Screenings Reactions Have Us Excited For Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

In an early review of the film posted on social media by a third party and reported by GoldDerby (via JoBlo), it's stated that "Joker: Folie á Deux" ranges from "chaotic" (especially the gory, bloody parts) to "surrealistic" (scenes shot in black and white. "It's also very political as you would expect from [the] 'Joker' franchise," the post continued. "The person I spoke with was mighty impressed but caution it's just on opinion."

According to the third party, "Gaga is indeed equal to Phoenix or even more [central.] No way to fraud her in supporting ... They both perform [songs] as a [duets] and some are just her singing." The apparent source also weighed in on the film's status as a musical: "Songs are mix of old songs and new ones. Old one are [sang] in one part of movie, new/original ones in another. It isn't all a singing movie. Famous characters appear in it. Some changes to lore since these movies are standalones from certain other DC franchise [sic]."

In the end, it seems as if Lady Gaga really stuns in the sequel. "Gaga's performance is said to be transformative and sensational," the third party concluded.