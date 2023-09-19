Joker 2 Composer Teases What We Already Suspected About The Sequel

2019's "Joker" was a major hit. Bucking modern comic book adaptation trends, the film focused on Batman's best-known villain, giving him a tragic origin story that sees him upend the social order of Gotham. The film may have been envisioned as a standalone Elseworlds story, but after grossing over $1 billion at the global box office, it's understandable that Warner Bros. would want to follow it up with a sequel.

That means director Todd Phillips is back in the saddle with the sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux." Not much is known about the story at this point, but Lady Gaga was added to the cast as the Clown Prince's partner in crime, Harley Quinn. And when The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Lady Gaga's involvement, there was also word the sequel would be a musical, at least partially. It would make sense given Lady Gaga's background, and now, "Joker 2" composer Hildur Guðnadóttir has hinted that's indeed the case.

When speaking to ComicBook.com about the music of "Joker: Folie à Deux," Guðnadóttir stated, "All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music. That's all I can give away." Guðnadóttir won the Oscar for best original score for her work on "Joker," so getting her back for the follow-up is a big deal. And if a musical is in the cards, it's exciting to think of what she might create this time around.