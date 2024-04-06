The Tragic Reason Zoey 101 Star Matthew Underwood Quit Acting

The following article contains references to child abuse and sexual assault.

The disturbing new docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" has shone a light on the terrible working conditions child actors sometimes have to endure in Hollywood. The documentary focuses mostly on Nickelodeon shows, like "Drake & Josh" and "Zoey 101," with one of the more disturbing revelations being that Drake Bell was sexually assaulted while working for the network. The story was made all the more heartbreaking with James Marsden's "Quiet on Set" controversy, where it was revealed he (as well as many other people in the entertainment industry) wrote letters of support to Bell's assailant. And now, another Nickelodeon star has come forward about their past trauma and how it affected their move away from acting.

Matthew Underwood, who played Logan Reese on "Zoey 101," posted a message on Instagram detailing his experience with sexual assault, starting at 12 years old, by the stepfather of one of his friends. He went on to detail a later experience: "When I was 19, I was sexually harassed and then assaulted by my agent at the time, who had spent a decent amount of time building trust with me as a friend and mentor. Again, my trust was betrayed and my self image crushed." While he didn't name the alleged perpetrator, Underwood clarified in the caption that this agent was different from the individuals currently representing him.

Underwood then stated that this experience caused him to quit acting. However, he recently made a comeback of sorts by reprising the role of Logan in the Paramount+ "Zoey 101" revival — "Zoey 102."