What Happened To James Marsden? The Quiet On Set Controversy, Explained

The following article includes references to child abuse.

James Marsden was riding a high in his career after playing a silly, fictionalized version of himself on "Jury Duty." Now, his public perception has taken a total 180 after a revelation from the disturbing new Max docuseries, "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV." The show predominantly reveals the uncomfortable situations and downright abuse many child actors suffered while working on various Nickelodeon shows, including "All That" and "The Amanda Show." While a great deal of attention is on Dan Schneider, who created many shows for the network, the docuseries also draws attention to convicted sex offender Brian Peck.

What does this have to do with James Marsden? When Peck went to trial, a startling number of people wrote letters of support to the judge requesting leniency. Among them were many famous names, including the late Alan Thicke, Taran Killam, and James Marsden. The "X-Men" star was likely the most famous of the bunch, and numerous individuals are now so disappointed that Marsden supported a sexual predator, with @kristen_siebs writing on X , formerly known as Twitter, "[I've] been disappointed in many men in my life, nothing has compared to how disappointed i am in james marsden."

Marsden's letter states that the actor had known Peck for 14 years prior to the trial. As shown in the docuseries, he wrote, "I assure you, what Brian has been through in the last year is the suffering of a hundred men." At the time of writing, the actor has yet to comment on his letter.