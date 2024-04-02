Oppenheimer's Japan Release Drawing Mixed Reactions - Here's What People Are Saying

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has finally been released in Japan, and understandably, it's stirring up mixed feelings among first-time viewers. Filmgoers quoted by Reuters emerging from opening night screenings in Hiroshima held on March 29 report that they could appreciate the technical aspects of the film without stomaching certain narrative decisions. "Of course, this is an amazing film which deserves to win the Academy Awards. But the film also depicts the atomic bomb in a way that seems to praise it, and, as a person with roots in Hiroshima, I found it difficult to watch," said Kawai, who lives in Hiroshima. "I'm not sure this is a movie that Japanese people should make a special effort to watch."

Fellow filmgoer Agemi Kanegae admitted to enjoying it while touching on the film's conclusion. "The film was very worth watching. But I felt very uncomfortable with a few scenes, such as the trial of Oppenheimer in the United States at the end."

Forbes reports that "Oppenheimer" is being distributed in the country by Bitters End, an independent Japanese film distribution company. It was not released into the country without any forewarning; Japanese social media posts indicate that placards with printed warnings about the film's use of nuclear test footage were present in theater lobbies. While "Oppenheimer" is fairly accurate when parsing the reality of Robert J. Oppenheimer's life, some affected by the blast — directly or indirectly — expressed disappointment in it.