How To Watch Oppenheimer At Home

With the massive threat of the COVID-19 pandemic slipping slowly into the past, 2023 has been the first year since it began to launch a full slate of major Hollywood blockbusters. Among the biggest of the year has been "Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan's biopic about the famed physicist responsible for creating the atomic bomb.

With a huge box office pull and a 70mm IMAX print that saw cinephiles traveling vast distances to see the movie on the biggest screen imaginable, "Oppenheimer" has been a major success. Furthermore, as we get closer and closer to awards season, many are expecting the film to rake in a bunch of nominations across the board.

However, for those who missed the three-hour period piece about the controversial scientist, you'll be happy to know that you can soon watch the film at home. Both the DVD and Blu-ray editions and the streaming version of "Oppenheimer" are set to be released on November 21, 2023, just in time for the beginning of awards season.

Though "Barbie" has clearly taken the crown as the biggest movie of 2023, "Oppenheimer" is still a huge success for Universal Pictures, bringing in over $940 million as of press time. The film currently sits in the 65th slot on the list of the top-grossing movies of all time.