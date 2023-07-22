Oppenheimer: How Accurate Is The Movie? What The Book Can Tell Us

July 21st saw the release of two films expected to bring waves of moviegoers to theaters: Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and Christopher Nolan's biopic "Oppenheimer," with Cillian Murphy playing the iconic physicist who led the effort to build the world's first nuclear bomb during World War II. Films like Nolan's often take great liberties with the truth in the interest of compelling storytelling and box office marketability.

Given the complexity of Oppenheimer's story and the dramatic real-life implications of his work, it would be easy to understand if Nolan strayed far from the hard truth in crafting his film. But to his credit, the director appears to have been relatively faithful to historical events.

"Oppenheimer" is based on the 2005 biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, "American Prometheus," by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin. According to Fred Kaplan of Slate — who has written two books on the nuclear age — Oppenheimer's story is important and relevant to modern audiences, who can expect a somewhat accurate representation of the development of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, leading to the end of World War II. "I can say that, for the most part and as far as it goes," Kaplan wrote, "the film is a faithful portrait of what really happened—especially, perhaps, in the scenes that some might assume are made-up or exaggerated."