Marvel Rumor: Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter Will Return In Two Huge MCU Projects

A new Marvel Studios rumor suggests that Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter has two major projects in the pipeline. Atwell debuted as the voice of Captain Carter, an alternate version of Peggy Carter, in the animated Disney+ series "What If...?," where she is featured as a recurring player. In 2022, Atwell debuted as the live-action Super Soldier version of her character in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now, a new rumor from insider Alex Perez suggests that Captain Carter has more appearances in the MCU pipeline. When asked by a fan (via Cosmic Circus), Perez said that Captain Carter will return in "What If...?" Season 3 and is set to have a role in "Avengers: Secret Wars."

It should be noted that Perez's comment regarding Atwell's future in the MCU is a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the moderators of the popular r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit have awarded the insider an accuracy rate of 86.09%, suggesting there's a good chance Perez is right.

Fans of "What If...?" shouldn't be surprised that Atwell is set to return for future episodes, as she has voiced alternate versions of Peggy Carter six times to date. But what's most surprising is that Captain Carter is in the running for the sixth "Avengers" film, which is currently subtitled "Secret Wars."