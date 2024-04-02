Marvel Rumor: Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter Will Return In Two Huge MCU Projects
A new Marvel Studios rumor suggests that Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter has two major projects in the pipeline. Atwell debuted as the voice of Captain Carter, an alternate version of Peggy Carter, in the animated Disney+ series "What If...?," where she is featured as a recurring player. In 2022, Atwell debuted as the live-action Super Soldier version of her character in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now, a new rumor from insider Alex Perez suggests that Captain Carter has more appearances in the MCU pipeline. When asked by a fan (via Cosmic Circus), Perez said that Captain Carter will return in "What If...?" Season 3 and is set to have a role in "Avengers: Secret Wars."
It should be noted that Perez's comment regarding Atwell's future in the MCU is a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the moderators of the popular r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit have awarded the insider an accuracy rate of 86.09%, suggesting there's a good chance Perez is right.
Fans of "What If...?" shouldn't be surprised that Atwell is set to return for future episodes, as she has voiced alternate versions of Peggy Carter six times to date. But what's most surprising is that Captain Carter is in the running for the sixth "Avengers" film, which is currently subtitled "Secret Wars."
Captain Carter's potential appearance in Secret Wars makes sense
Captain Carter briefly made a live-action appearance in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," where the character dies at the hands of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). Hayley Atwell felt her "Multiverse of Madness" cameo didn't serve Captain Carter well, but it set the precedent for future live-action appearances. Based on Alex Perez's report, it's unclear just how large of a role Atwell's hero will have in "Avengers: Secret Wars," though one can imagine it will be minimal. "Secret Wars" is set to be the direct sequel to the untitled "Avengers 5," which Perez didn't mention in his rumor. Based on that, it's fair to assume that Captain Carter will likely only receive a cameo in that film.
Rumors have suggested that the upcoming "Avengers" flick will have a plethora of cameos, with "Secret Wars" set to feature an emotional Marvel reunion that will please fans. As a concept, "Secret Wars" relies heavily on guest appearances, so it makes sense that Atwell would be brought back as her fan-favorite character. She is one of the strongest in Marvel's alternate universe — Captain Carter notably wasn't killed by the Infinity Stones in "What If...?" Season 2, making her a worthy player for "Secret Wars."
Atwell hasn't exactly confirmed or suggested that Captain Carter is on track for future live-action MCU appearances. So while it may seem exciting that the character is set to return to the big screen, fans should remember it's still a rumor.