Multiverse Of Madness: Hayley Atwell's Cameo Doesn't Serve Captain Carter's Character

Hayley Atwell may have joined the "Mission Impossible" series with "Dead Reckoning Part One," but she'll always have the hearts of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as both Peggy and Captain Carter. A legendary ally and love interest of the First Avenger, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), Atwell returned to the MCU as the shield-chucking variant of her character in an alternate reality in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The tragedy, of course, is that her dialogue in the film is as long as this paragraph when she and the rest of the Illuminati go up against Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and get their collective lunches handed to them. While it was certainly a fun table-turning moment for audiences, it's one that still doesn't really sit well with Atwell, who feels the cameo homes in on a massive contradiction.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the podcast "Happy Sad Confused," she recalled, "She's like, 'I could do this all day,' and then followed by she's immediately cut in half by a frisbee. And then the audience being like, 'She can't do it all day.'" It was a detail that not even Atwell could argue with when it came down to it. "'Apparently, you can't, so yeah, egg on your face.' And I'm like, 'Oh. That doesn't really serve Peggy very well,'" she conceded. Her time with the rank of captain wasn't all for naught, though — Atwell did have some fond memories as the Super Soldier serum-induced Peggy Carter, albeit in animated form.