Avengers: Secret Wars Rumored To Feature Marvel's Most Emotional Reunion - Again

It's been five years since Marvel Studios released an Avengers movie, and it will be at least another two years before we finally get "Avengers 5." The long-awaited team-up is slated to premiere on May 1, 2026, but there are a lot of question marks. The "Kang Dynasty" subtitle that was previously attached to "Avengers 5" was stripped after Kang actor Jonathan Majors' removal from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Avengers 6," which is set to be released in 2027, still carries the "Secret Wars" subtitle. And now, according to one Marvel insider, it looks like we might be getting another reunion between Iron Man and Spider-Man in that second film.

That greater context is important because, even if this rumor is true, a lot of details are still up in the air. We don't know — and Marvel might not even know — what the story for the next two Avengers movies entails. Regardless, the reputable MCU insider known as @MyTimeToShineH on X (formerly known as Twitter), now claims that "Secret Wars" will see Spider-Man reunite with his mentor, Tony Stark.

"They will meet again in Secret Wars," the account tweeted in response to a post featuring a GIF of the characters' emotional hug in "Avengers: Endgame." That heartfelt scene takes place after Peter Parker returns from the dead once Thanos' snap is undone. If we get another moment between them in "Secret Wars," the roles will be reversed, as Iron Man would be the one rising from the grave. So, is it feasible?