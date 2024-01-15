The Real Reason The Infinity Stones Don't Kill Captain Carter In What If...? Season 2

Marvel Studios is back with another season of "What If...?" — a Disney+ original animated series that explores branching narrative possibilities within the Marvel Multiverse. In Season 2, Episode 9, "What If ... Strange Supreme Intervened?" Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) combines the power of multiple magic weapons to prevent Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) from sacrificing heroes and villains to restore the universe he destroyed in Season 1. Among the many weapons she wields are the Infinity Stones, six gems with the power to alter different aspects of reality. While fun to watch, Captain Carter's usage of the stones is confusing because in every other canonical situation, controlling the Infinity Stones demands a high cost ... typically death.

During an appearance on the "Phase Zero" podcast, director Bryan Andrews said Captain Carter survived the Infinity Stones because she was protected by her more powerful ally. "It's with Kahhori's help, so you have to freeze-frame and take a look," explained Andrews. "When Kahhori sends those stones to her, they're surrounded in Kahhori's power. There's a layer of space stone energy that's shielding it from ultimate death. ... You see it when [the stones] fly up towards her ... There's that faint blue glow around each of the stones. She has — basically, it's like a little protective glove so she won't immediately die."

In that same podcast, writer Matt Chauncey noted that Captain Carter never triggers all six Infinity Stones at once, meaning that she never even needs to worry about the cost, anyway.