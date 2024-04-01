Zooey Deschanel Defended Her 'Nepo Baby' Status - And Twitter Isn't Holding Back

"New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel has insisted that she's not really a nepo baby, and social media has some pretty strong feelings about that statement.

In an interview with Lewis Howes, Deschanel explained how she didn't believe familial connections played a significant part in her climb of the Hollywood ladder. "It's funny 'cause people be like, 'Oh, like, nepotism.' My father is a DP [cinematographer] ... no one's getting jobs because they're dad's a DP," she said. So, what's the problem here? Well, her father Caleb Deschanel is a pretty famous cinematographer. Point in fact, he's been nominated for six Academy Awards. Not just that, but Deschanel's mother Mary Jo is an actor known for playing Eileen Hayward in "Twin Peaks" and Annie Glenn in "The Right Stuff" (she was already married to Caleb Deschanel at that point). Zooey Deschanel's sister Emily is also an actor who led the series "Bones" for over a decade, and the latter's first film role was in "It Could Happen to You," on which Caleb Deschanel worked as a cinematographer.

There's sort of zero doubt, at this point, that Deschanel is a bona-fide nepo baby. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but the fact that she has drawn attention to it in a defensive way is all but guaranteed to inspire some discourse — and over on X (formerly known as Twitter), there was plenty of chatter about her comments.