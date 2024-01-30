Longlegs: Nic Cage's New Horror Movie Has A Key Connection To Hitchcock's Psycho

The forthcoming horror-thriller "Longlegs" certainly seems as if it'll be a must-see film for scary movie buffs. Starring Nicolas Cage and horror veteran Maika Monroe ("It Follows," "Watcher"), the film features Cage as FBI agent Lee Harker, who has just started the job when he's drawn into a terrifying investigation involving a serial killer on the loose and a situation involving supernatural happenings. So how does it connect to Alfred Hitchcock's horror classic "Psycho?"

The writer and director of "Longlegs" is Osgood Perkins, and he just so happens to be the oldest son of Anthony Perkins, the legendary face behind murderer and original mama's boy Norman Bates in "Psycho." The younger Perkins is, actually, quite the "nepo baby." His mother was model and actress Berry Berenson (who tragically died in the September 11 attacks on the World Trade center as a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11), and her sister, Marisa Berenson, is also quite famous (and is Osgood's aunt). Osgood's great-grandmother on Berenson's side was noted fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, one of the most influential creative forces of the 20th century (and through her, Osgood is distantly related to famed Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli).

Perkins has been directing horror flicks since 2013 — but you might also recognize him from a few movies, including one of the best female empowerment films of all time.