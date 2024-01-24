Chicago Fire Season 12: Firehouse 51's New Member Set For A Big Introduction

Contains minor spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 2 — "Call Me McHolland"

As "Chicago Fire" prepares to shed two cast members, a brand new face will be added to its roster in the 2nd episode of Season 12. TV Insider reports that Rome Flynn will make his debut as Derrick Gibson, a fresh recruit to Firehouse 51.

It looks like Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) will be Gibson's mentor as he tries to navigate the social politics of his new firehouse in the wake of Blake Gallo's (Alberto Rosende) choice to leave the squad and transfer to Detroit. "Chicago Fire" executive producer Andrea Newman reported to TV Insider that Gibson will commit an act of bravery during the episode, which will cause Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to recommend he be added to her engine. "That will make Kidd say, 'That's my guy. He's coming onto Truck with me.' And then we'll get to peel back a bunch of layers on him," Newman said.

Flynn's casting was announced in December 2023. Notices initially called the character Jake Gibson, but he underwent a name change before making his debut. It turns out that Flynn's character switched first names for a very special reason.