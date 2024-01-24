Chicago Fire Season 12: Firehouse 51's New Member Set For A Big Introduction
Contains minor spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 2 — "Call Me McHolland"
As "Chicago Fire" prepares to shed two cast members, a brand new face will be added to its roster in the 2nd episode of Season 12. TV Insider reports that Rome Flynn will make his debut as Derrick Gibson, a fresh recruit to Firehouse 51.
It looks like Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) will be Gibson's mentor as he tries to navigate the social politics of his new firehouse in the wake of Blake Gallo's (Alberto Rosende) choice to leave the squad and transfer to Detroit. "Chicago Fire" executive producer Andrea Newman reported to TV Insider that Gibson will commit an act of bravery during the episode, which will cause Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to recommend he be added to her engine. "That will make Kidd say, 'That's my guy. He's coming onto Truck with me.' And then we'll get to peel back a bunch of layers on him," Newman said.
Flynn's casting was announced in December 2023. Notices initially called the character Jake Gibson, but he underwent a name change before making his debut. It turns out that Flynn's character switched first names for a very special reason.
Derrick's first name has a special meaning
Andrea Newman reported to TV Insider that Derrick Gibson was renamed as a tribute to a very important person on the "Chicago Fire" crew. "We gave homage to our amazing creator Derek [Haas]," explained Newman. That's a first for "Chicago Fire," and a very nice tribute to a vital member of the show's family.
While Gibson situates himself within the firehouse — and as Newman notes, proceeds to figure out how he fits in as part of the squad both socially and as a member of the station's hierarchy — the crew's already preparing to say goodbye to another one of its members. Everyone is bracing themselves to bid farewell to Kara Kilmer's Sylvie Brett at some point during the ensuing season as Brett makes plans for her wedding and to assume full custodial duties for a foundling child she rescued. What happens to her and where she'll go in the future remains up in the air but until then, watching Gibson figure out how things work at this engine company should provide viewers with quite the fun ride.