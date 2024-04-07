The Fantastic Four Live-Action Design Gives The MCU Reboot A Retro Look - And It's Perfect

The Fantastic Four is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios teased the return of its iconic First Family and announced the cast through a piece of stunning promo art. The film, starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, is rumored to be a 60s-inspired affair, with the Fantastic Four's costumes likely drawing inspiration from the era. In new fan art, the talented cast assemble in throwback uniforms perfect for the time.

On Instagram, Italian artist @jobhutz shared their take on the Fantastic Four. The fan art shows off the live-action team in retro-inspired costumes with a major vintage feel. The concept designs give each member a light blue costume with a four logo on their chest. The white stripes (usually black in most "FF" comics) across the team's waists and neckline are reminiscent of their classic outfits but with a brighter twist. Considering the many looks the Fantastic Four have worn in their more than 60 years in the pages of Marvel Comics, the artwork feels appropriate for the earliest era of the superteam.

Debuting in "Fantastic Four" #1 (by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, George Klein, Christopher Rule, Stan Goldberg, and Artie Simek), the titular team originally didn't wear costumes in their earliest missions. However, soon after, they'd suit up in heroic uniforms, with several small changes occurring to their team outfits in their first few issues. Eventually, they would sport blue, black, and white ensembles, which remain one of their most recognizable looks to this day.