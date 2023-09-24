John Krasinski's Fantastic Four Suit Almost Had A Completely Different Look
Some stunning concept designs for Reed Richards (John Krasinski) from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — The Art of the Movie" (via The Direct) reveal that he may have had a much more classic look than the one in the final film. During his brief time on-screen in the dimension-hopping sequel, the Illuminati member and leader of the Fantastic Four was donning threads in line with the more grounded style present throughout the MCU. That was right before he was torn to threads himself, of course.
The concept designs revealed in the book put Reed in a costume that could've been a gorgeous callback to the earliest days of the stretchy superhero. Two of the most notable alternative outfits see him with a white collar and sleeves, reminiscent of his debut outfit from 1961. It even has the classic "4" instead of the one that looks more in line with the logo for the "Fantastic Four" film scheduled for 2025. From there, the other variations appear like a road map for the final design that was settled on, with a balance of black and blue over the outfit for the winning pick. Could the trail the artists left behind wind up elsewhere in future Marvel movies instead?
Could Reed Richards' old-school costume make a comeback?
During our trip with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in "Multiverse of Madness," we cross paths with several variants of the good Doctor, all with their own attire that differs from the main one. With that in mind, wouldn't it make sense if the Reed Richards we've yet to meet ends up in an alternative outfit, along with the rest of his fantastic family? If so, it would be nice to see him don a more classic look of bright blue and white to mark the Fantastic Four's debut into the world of web-slingers and gamma-infused giants. Of course, the only remaining issue is who will play him.
John Krasinski was one of a dozen fan-casted favorites for the role of Reed Richards, and with the actor long since confirming that no further appearances are discussed, rumors of other stars haven't stopped. Adam Driver, Matt Smith, and bizarrely, former Mysterio, Jake Gyllenhaal have all had their names linked to the gig, with no one nailed down yet. Whoever it is, the only assurance so far is that the other guy left him some good outfits to try on.