John Krasinski's Fantastic Four Suit Almost Had A Completely Different Look

Some stunning concept designs for Reed Richards (John Krasinski) from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — The Art of the Movie" (via The Direct) reveal that he may have had a much more classic look than the one in the final film. During his brief time on-screen in the dimension-hopping sequel, the Illuminati member and leader of the Fantastic Four was donning threads in line with the more grounded style present throughout the MCU. That was right before he was torn to threads himself, of course.

The concept designs revealed in the book put Reed in a costume that could've been a gorgeous callback to the earliest days of the stretchy superhero. Two of the most notable alternative outfits see him with a white collar and sleeves, reminiscent of his debut outfit from 1961. It even has the classic "4" instead of the one that looks more in line with the logo for the "Fantastic Four" film scheduled for 2025. From there, the other variations appear like a road map for the final design that was settled on, with a balance of black and blue over the outfit for the winning pick. Could the trail the artists left behind wind up elsewhere in future Marvel movies instead?