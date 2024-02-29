Chicago Fire Showrunner Confirms Whether Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide Will Leave Again

Taylor Kinney has returned to the One Chicago franchise, but how long will he stick around? The actor took a break from "Chicago Fire" in 2023 due to a reported personal matter, but fans can rest assured knowing that Kelly Severide's Season 12 comeback isn't a short-term deal. The creators have big plans for the character, so don't expect Kinney to go on another hiatus in the foreseeable future.

"Severide is here to stay this season, and he and [Stella] Kidd will have all new dynamics to explore as they end up joining forces on an arson case and find themselves at odds over a mysterious new floater on Truck 81," showrunner Andrea Newman told Parade. "But the real shock comes when Severide suddenly goes missing in 1211, along with one of the rigs, both disappearing while on shift in the dead of night."

Newton's words suggest that the "Stellaride" relationship will explore new ground as Severide and his significant other continue to rekindle their romance following his time away. While viewers will undoubtedly be happy to see some familiarity again, they can also look forward to some newcomers joining "Chicago Fire."