The Wes Anderson Justice League Movie Trailer Is An Unsettling AI Fever Dream

Artificial intelligence has a hilarious idea of what "Justice League" could look like if Wes Anderson directed it. The DC franchise has gone through its fair share of woes since 2013. Now, the property is in the control of James Gunn, who says the tone of his DC Universe reboot will shift from film to film. With Gunn at the helm, Warner Bros. seems interested in taking calculated risks, which is why Anderson is the perfect director to helm "Justice League" (kind of). With the power of AI, YouTube user Synthetic Screen created a fan-made trailer of what an Anderson-directed "Justice League" could look like, and it's self-aware and unsettling.

The concept is presented like an actual trailer, riffing on the studio's previous issues trying to make the DC franchise as prosperous as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To save the brand, the trailer suggests that Gunn enlist Anderson's help to create a brand-new "Justice League." Viewers are given a fully fleshed-out vision of how the director would use his signature quirks and aesthetic choices to elevate DC's flagship team.

Depicted as a ragtag group of heroes, Anderson's "Justice League" takes joy in the mundane and simplicity. Special effects are minimal, with the trailer focusing on the universe's overall vibe, almost serving as a parody of the filmmaker's style.