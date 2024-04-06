The Wes Anderson Justice League Movie Trailer Is An Unsettling AI Fever Dream
Artificial intelligence has a hilarious idea of what "Justice League" could look like if Wes Anderson directed it. The DC franchise has gone through its fair share of woes since 2013. Now, the property is in the control of James Gunn, who says the tone of his DC Universe reboot will shift from film to film. With Gunn at the helm, Warner Bros. seems interested in taking calculated risks, which is why Anderson is the perfect director to helm "Justice League" (kind of). With the power of AI, YouTube user Synthetic Screen created a fan-made trailer of what an Anderson-directed "Justice League" could look like, and it's self-aware and unsettling.
The concept is presented like an actual trailer, riffing on the studio's previous issues trying to make the DC franchise as prosperous as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To save the brand, the trailer suggests that Gunn enlist Anderson's help to create a brand-new "Justice League." Viewers are given a fully fleshed-out vision of how the director would use his signature quirks and aesthetic choices to elevate DC's flagship team.
Depicted as a ragtag group of heroes, Anderson's "Justice League" takes joy in the mundane and simplicity. Special effects are minimal, with the trailer focusing on the universe's overall vibe, almost serving as a parody of the filmmaker's style.
The impressive cast of Wes Anderson's Justice League
It's no secret that Warner Bros. had issues with "Justice League" and the overall trajectory of the DC Extended Universe. The studio spent $370 million on "Justice League" but it cost DC way more, as the film emerged as a critical and financial misfire. The failure of "Justice League" would mark the beginning of the end for the DCEU, with subsequent releases in the shared universe bombing. Execs and the creative team tried to elicit goodwill, but all attempts were futile. WB reportedly regrets releasing "Zack Snyder's Justice League," which has more critical clout than the maligned theatrical version.
If Wes Anderson's "Justice League" ever saw the light of day, it would be an interesting juxtaposition to Snyder's dour film. The AI-made trailer imagines Anderson presenting a more hopeful, comedic, and inspiring version of the iconic team. That's particularly reflected in the film's cast, filled with some of the director's frequent collaborators. Luke Wilson flies as Superman, while his brother Owen steps into the speedy shoes of the Flash. Meanwhile, Ben Stiller replaces Ben Affleck as Batman. Jeffrey Wright and Anderson's fave Jason Schwartzman take on the roles of Cyborg and Aquaman, respectively. A particularly inspiring casting choice is Cate Blanchett as Wonder Woman.
Anderson's not-real "Justice League" echoes the same plot as the 2017 flick, with Lex Luthor (played by Ralph Fiennes) doing the bidding of Darkseid (voiced by Alec Baldwin). Oh, and for good measure, Bill Murray is cast as "Batman's disappointed babysitter, Alfred."