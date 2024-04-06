Is Justin Hartley's Wife Sofia Pernas On Tracker?

The CBS survivalist action drama "Tracker" stars Justin Hartley ("This Is Us," "Smallville") as Colter Shaw, a vagabond and survival expert who travels the land and offers his expertise for various purposes — with the assistance of his loyal team, of course. The premise offers plenty of opportunities for changing scenery and a rotating cast of guest stars, some of whom have quite a bit of history with Shaw. In fact, in "Tracker" Season 1, Episode 6, the show brings in someone both Hartley and his character know very well — Hartley's real-life wife Sofia Pernas, who plays Shaw's ex, Billie.

Billie and Shaw have a difficult history but manage to work together for the case of the week and even seem to repair their fraught relationship a little. The pair's copious screen time together lets the audience enjoy the same chemistry between Hartley and Pernas the pair has already demonstrated in projects like "The Young and the Restless" and the "Quantum Leap" remake.

This isn't the first time "Tracker" has introduced a person who's particularly close to Shaw. The series premiere introduces viewers to Shaw's father (Lee Tergesen), a Berkeley scholar turned survivalist who taught Colter everything he knows, and other members of the Shaw family turn up as well. However, casting Pernas to play Billie brings an extra layer of familiarity to her character's chemistry with Shaw — as well as a fun wink and nod at the part of the audience that's familiar with the couple's off-screen history.