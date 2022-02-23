Tom Holland Teases A Potential New Team-Up With Zendaya

Tom Holland was cast as the new Peter Parker in 2015 and his first solo film as the character, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" came out shortly after in 2017 (via IGN). "Homecoming" also introduced the new character, Michelle Jones-Watson, played by Zendaya, who revealed at the end of the film that she goes by "MJ." Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed to Den of Geek that Zendaya's character was not the same as the Mary Jane that Spider-Man fans were used to, but that they gave her the same initials to "remind [audiences] of that dynamic."

Regardless, the relationship between Peter and MJ proved to be one of the best parts of the new "Spider-Man" films, as Holland and Zendaya's palpable chemistry elevated the on-screen budding romance. Plus, as fans know, the two began dating in real life, which definitely didn't hurt the on-screen chemistry for the sequels.

Now, with 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" released and details of a fourth "Spider-Man" film still vague, it may be some time before we see Holland and Zendaya on screen together again, much to the dismay of fans of the duo ... or will it? Holland teased the possibility of a new team-up with Zendaya in a recent interview.